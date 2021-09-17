Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.04 and last traded at $69.57. Approximately 11,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,416,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,694,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

