Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,183.49

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,183.49 ($28.53) and traded as high as GBX 2,405 ($31.42). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,380 ($31.09), with a volume of 259,020 shares changing hands.

LIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,195.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,765.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 53.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total value of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total value of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

