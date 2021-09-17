Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 4% Higher This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $838,170.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,503,973 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

