Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $863.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

