Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

LBPH stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 14,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,568. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. Research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,106,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

