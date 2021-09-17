Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.62. Lonza Group has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

