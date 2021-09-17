Loop Capital Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $252.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $270.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.89.

NYSE:UNP opened at $203.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.30 and its 200 day moving average is $219.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

