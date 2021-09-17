Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $7.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

