MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $618,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $648,300.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $63.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 130,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

