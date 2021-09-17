Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) vs. COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Head-To-Head Survey

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get COMSovereign alerts:

3.6% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

COMSovereign has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for COMSovereign and Magal Security Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares COMSovereign and Magal Security Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A Magal Security Systems 15.27% -0.13% -0.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMSovereign and Magal Security Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 13.77 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Magal Security Systems $81.27 million 1.58 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Magal Security Systems has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Summary

COMSovereign beats Magal Security Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts. The Turnkey Projects segment includes installation of comprehensive turnkey solutions for which revenues are generated from long term fixed price contracts. The Video & Cyber Security segment sells of integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications complemented by cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. The company was founded on March 27, 1984 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.