Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 548.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 350.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $80,835.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 327,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,072 shares of company stock worth $6,293,514. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.73 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.