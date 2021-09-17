Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 150 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after acquiring an additional 264,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $572.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

