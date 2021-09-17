Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $21.03.

