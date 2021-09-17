Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $392,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,839,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,444,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.