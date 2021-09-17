Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $287.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $216.85 and a one year high of $296.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.48.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

