Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 172 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in InterDigital by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

