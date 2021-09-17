Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.38 and a one year high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.