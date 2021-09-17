Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 94 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG opened at $221.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.49. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

