MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) vs. First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Financial Contrast

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 35.35% 17.45% 1.51% First National 25.75% 12.51% 1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $69.57 million 2.52 $15.72 million $1.85 12.54 First National $41.08 million 3.35 $8.86 million N/A N/A

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MainStreet Bancshares and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

MainStreet Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. First National has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First National is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats First National on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

