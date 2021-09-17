Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 976,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 150,217 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 937,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MNTX remained flat at $$7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.10 million, a P/E ratio of 149.70, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

