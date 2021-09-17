ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Down 5.3%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.75 and last traded at $110.93. Approximately 7,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 375,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

