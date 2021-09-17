Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,115,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,836,000 after purchasing an additional 830,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,884,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 759,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

