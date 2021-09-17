Mark Hodgkins Buys 10,000 Shares of Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD) Stock

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD) insider Mark Hodgkins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

Mark Hodgkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Hodgkins purchased 10,000 shares of Trackwise Designs stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Shares of LON:TWD opened at GBX 243 ($3.17) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £69.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28. Trackwise Designs plc has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 394.28 ($5.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products.

