Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,488.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,450.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3,336.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

