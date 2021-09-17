Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $277,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

