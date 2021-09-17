Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.32.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.