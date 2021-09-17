Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after buying an additional 174,622 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 107,603 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 167,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 133.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SMIN opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

