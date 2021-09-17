Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $1,805,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $1,793,988.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $880,396.00.

NYSE:TNET opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

