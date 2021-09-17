Martin J. Wygod Purchases 4,000 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Forian stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Forian in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Forian in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forian in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,801,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forian by 458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 712,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forian by 1,922.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 274,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forian in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,106,000.

Forian Company Profile

Helix Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates through the following segments: Security and Guarding; Systems Installation; and Software. The Security and Guarding segment provides armed and unarmed guards, monitoring of security alarms and cameras, as well as armed transportation services.

