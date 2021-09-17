Mary E. Sellers Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $395,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

