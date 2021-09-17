McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $101.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.