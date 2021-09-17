Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 10,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 416,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,069 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 133.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 162,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 129.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 108,386 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

