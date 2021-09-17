Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,736,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 406,510 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $215,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $175.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.