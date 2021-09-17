Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.61.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

