Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of CSSEP opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

