Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLSPF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

MLSPF stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.