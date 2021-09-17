Mendel Money Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.63. The company had a trading volume of 477,368 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

