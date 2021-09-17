Mendel Money Management Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mendel Money Management reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. The stock had a trading volume of 140,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $190.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

