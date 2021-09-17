Mendel Money Management Sells 504 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mendel Money Management lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.0% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $337.66. 77,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.31 and a 200-day moving average of $297.34. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

