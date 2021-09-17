Mendel Money Management Trims Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Mendel Money Management lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.0% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.21. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,789. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

