MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MELI stock opened at $1,881.35 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,742.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,568.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of -37,627.00 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

