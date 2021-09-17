Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

