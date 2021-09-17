Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

