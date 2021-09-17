Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 369 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $185.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.08. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

