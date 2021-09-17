Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,095,000 after purchasing an additional 368,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.15. 371,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,256,934. The company has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

