Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $309.05

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $309.05 and last traded at $306.81, with a volume of 1538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $334,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

