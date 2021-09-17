Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.14, but opened at 5.28. Meta Materials shares last traded at 5.07, with a volume of 46,759 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 7.81.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

In other Meta Materials news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $32,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $23,648,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.