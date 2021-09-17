Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MX. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

Shares of MX opened at C$52.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 38.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.14. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$29.12 and a 1-year high of C$62.49.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook bought 5,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.