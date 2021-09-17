MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post sales of $16.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.87 billion to $16.69 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $65.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $66.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.08 billion to $69.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,112. MetLife has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

