MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.80% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,098. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

